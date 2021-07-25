Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Tether coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tether has a market cap of $61.84 billion and $55.52 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00117812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00133043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,958.32 or 1.00113773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.38 or 0.00818619 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,737,786 coins and its circulating supply is 61,810,332,357 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.