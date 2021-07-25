Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stake Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,792 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.20% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $42,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.87. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

