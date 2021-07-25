TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of TFS Financial worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 64,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

