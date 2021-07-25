The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $111.30 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

