The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Holdings Trimmed by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 260.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1,449.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $86,945,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAM opened at $701.00 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $693.21 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,009.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,094.13.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

