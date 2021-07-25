The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 12,143,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,246,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05. The stock has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

