The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after buying an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after buying an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $31,910,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $21,411,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

