The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.81 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $16.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $333.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.46. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $187.75 and a 52-week high of $333.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

