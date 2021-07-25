The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 121.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

