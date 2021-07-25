The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Boosted by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker comprises about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

