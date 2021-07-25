The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $373.74 Million

Brokerages expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post $373.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.12 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $328.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.86 million, a P/E ratio of -53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $2,430,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.