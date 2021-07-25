The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.15% of The Marcus worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Marcus by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 1,055.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 195,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.94. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

The Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.