The Sandbox Tops 1-Day Volume of $779.23 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $505.61 million and approximately $779.23 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.57 or 0.01240994 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009626 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

