The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 382.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.90. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,874 shares of company stock worth $9,939,953. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

