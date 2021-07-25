The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,212. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.21. The company has a market cap of $320.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.