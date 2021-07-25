The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 40,610 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $320.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

