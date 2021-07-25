The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157,006 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of The Wendy’s worth $24,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,112,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEN opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

