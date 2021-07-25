The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,156,513 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of The Western Union worth $31,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 212,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,782,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 48,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

