Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 482.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,251 shares during the quarter. Theratechnologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.91% of Theratechnologies worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 299,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 157.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 204,894 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ THTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 109,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,393. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.