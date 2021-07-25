Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Peloton Wealth Strategists’ 3rd Largest Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,122 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,093,000 after buying an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $399.16 and a 52-week high of $533.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.