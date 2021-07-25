THETA (THETA) Price Up 41.6% Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. THETA has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and approximately $843.73 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $6.32 or 0.00018562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00048070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00805890 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00085836 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars.

