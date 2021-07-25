THETA Trading Up 41.6% This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $6.32 or 0.00018562 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $6.32 billion and approximately $843.73 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00048070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00805890 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00085836 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

