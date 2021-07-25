Thingschain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $50,034.28 and approximately $166.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,861.36 or 0.99799260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00032619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000768 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009537 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

