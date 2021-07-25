THORChain Hits Market Capitalization of $804.26 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. THORChain has a total market cap of $804.26 million and $73.54 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.43 or 0.00009976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00139351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,424.42 or 0.99974598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.00865037 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

