Thore Cash (TCH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,531.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $53,020.23 and approximately $7,531.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00358176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.