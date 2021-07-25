ThreeFold (TFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,769.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $1,769.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00119774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00138370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,565.81 or 1.00254289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.17 or 0.00870622 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

