Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 10,500 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.58.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.