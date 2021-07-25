Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $36,000,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $19,239,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $15,474,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $15,307,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $13,439,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

