Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 2,566 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,023 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $69.86 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.