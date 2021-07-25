Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 5,009 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $40.24 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

