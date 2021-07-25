Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $2,213,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

