Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JOYY were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 35.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 14.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.27. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

