Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

