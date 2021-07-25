Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hologic were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 886,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,538,000 after purchasing an additional 188,581 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

