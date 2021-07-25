Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 219.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $303.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $298.55 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.28.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

