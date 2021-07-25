Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

