Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,046 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $107.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.97.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.