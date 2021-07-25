Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.40 Million Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 483,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 512,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.59. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.