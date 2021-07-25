Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.44 Million Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Editas Medicine worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

