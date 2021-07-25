Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after buying an additional 202,576 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.