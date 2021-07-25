Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.49 Million Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.99. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.17.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

