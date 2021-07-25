Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

