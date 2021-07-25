Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1.43 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $61.42 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

