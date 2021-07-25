Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 48.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 79,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 19.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 70,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 8.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 116,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

