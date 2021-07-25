Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

