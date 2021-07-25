Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $90,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

