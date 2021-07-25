Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 24,100 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 215.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of HNI worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HNI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of HNI by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $763,319.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,038.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,467 shares of company stock valued at $929,558. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

