Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 206.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 141,590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 353,296 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 95,711 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $550.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.