Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

