Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.20% of Unitil worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after acquiring an additional 216,597 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 670,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,926 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 42,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $52.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

